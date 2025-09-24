Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average of $282.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

