Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,269 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $126,352,000 after acquiring an additional 399,238 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 244,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 143,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $61,753,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

