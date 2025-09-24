Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 49.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.