Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $746,980,000 after acquiring an additional 427,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4%

CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.