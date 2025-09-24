Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 151,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CAG opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

