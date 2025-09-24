Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 488 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of META stock opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $748.84 and a 200-day moving average of $667.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.