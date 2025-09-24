Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after buying an additional 15,968,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,593,201,000 after buying an additional 7,774,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

GOOGL stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

