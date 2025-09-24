Contrasting Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) & Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itex and Bright Horizons Family Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itex $6.13 million 0.87 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.69 billion 2.29 $140.19 million $3.05 35.53

Profitability

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Itex.

This table compares Itex and Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itex N/A N/A N/A Bright Horizons Family Solutions 6.34% 15.12% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Itex and Bright Horizons Family Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 2 4 1 2.63

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus price target of $134.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than Itex.

Risk & Volatility

Itex has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions beats Itex on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itex

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions and college financial advisory services. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

