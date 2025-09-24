Contrasting Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equifax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Equifax has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84% Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equifax and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Equifax and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $5.68 billion 5.62 $604.10 million $5.11 50.44 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification $6.75 billion 2.01 $616.15 million N/A N/A

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has higher revenue and earnings than Equifax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equifax and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 6 12 1 2.74 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification 0 1 0 1 3.00

Equifax presently has a consensus target price of $284.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Equifax’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification.

Summary

Equifax beats Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

