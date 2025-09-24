CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives $114.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.9630.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,826,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,482,165 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Nvidia Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000.

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $130.89 on Friday. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.21.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

