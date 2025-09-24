Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.57.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $423.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $432.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.