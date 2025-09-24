Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CW opened at $519.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $528.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

