CX Institutional Acquires 111 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $567.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.60 and a 200 day moving average of $509.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $573.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

