CX Institutional Acquires 201 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

