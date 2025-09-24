CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:TYL opened at $528.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.