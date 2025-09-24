CX Institutional Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,112.40. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.