CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $5,535,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IDU stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

