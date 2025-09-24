CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

CX Institutional raised its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,584,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,529,820,000 after purchasing an additional 423,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,834,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,217,000 after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.