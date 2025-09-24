CX Institutional Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

CX Institutional raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.