CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Viper Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

