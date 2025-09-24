CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

CX Institutional raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,003,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,325.56.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,258.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,267.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,185.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

