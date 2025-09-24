CX Institutional Buys 1,215 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

CX Institutional increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

