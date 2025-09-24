CX Institutional Buys 192 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Read Our Latest Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WYNN opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $130.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.