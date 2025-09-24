CX Institutional Buys 24 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.3%

DPZ stock opened at $423.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.42.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Melius began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile



Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

