CX Institutional Buys 275 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.5%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

