CX Institutional Buys 3,072 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,301.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5%

EL stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

