CX Institutional Buys 32 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

CX Institutional grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $524.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

