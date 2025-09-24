CX Institutional Buys 420 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

CX Institutional increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 363,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 558,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.