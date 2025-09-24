CX Institutional Buys 5,645 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

CX Institutional grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Research raised Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Invesco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

