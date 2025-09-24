CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 333,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 105,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

