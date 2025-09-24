CX Institutional Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

CX Institutional increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $241.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

