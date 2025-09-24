CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

