CX Institutional Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF $IAI

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IAI stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

