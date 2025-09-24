CX Institutional Has $189,000 Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

CX Institutional increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,707,000 after buying an additional 885,857 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after buying an additional 878,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,379,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Allegion Stock Down 0.2%

ALLE opened at $177.39 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

