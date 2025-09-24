CX Institutional Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in News were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in News by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in News by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.