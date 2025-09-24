CX Institutional Has $208,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 443.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 526,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.