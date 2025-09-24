CX Institutional Has $210,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

