CX Institutional Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

