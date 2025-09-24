CX Institutional Has $290,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $163.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

