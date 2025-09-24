CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.