CX Institutional Purchases 1,291 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 114,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

