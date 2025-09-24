CX Institutional Purchases 28 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

CX Institutional increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.9%

MPWR stock opened at $914.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $954.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $815.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $55,594,820. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

