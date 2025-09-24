CX Institutional Purchases 367 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

CX Institutional raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Airbnb by 86.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2,297.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 472,015 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,842.45. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $186,739,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

