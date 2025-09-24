CX Institutional Purchases 520 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 90,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

PEG stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.