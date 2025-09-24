CX Institutional Purchases 526 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 318,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $42,265,835.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,915.20. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,889,591. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.