CX Institutional Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,615,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.9%

JKHY opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.38 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

