CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

CX Institutional raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $78,759,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.42.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

