CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gartner were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IT opened at $258.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.16. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

