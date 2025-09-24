CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193,795,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after acquiring an additional 597,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 416,914 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

