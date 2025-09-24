CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

CX Institutional cut its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 109,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $595.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

